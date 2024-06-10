Private Equity Firm Acquires UK’s Largest Probate Genealogy Business

The UK’s largest professional probate research, data and technology firm has been acquired by Pelican Capital.

Finders International – which has an office in Cardiff – employs more than 130 researchers and support staff and, using proprietary built technology, has successfully completed more than 10,000 missing beneficiary cases, delivering its service to the legal profession, councils, the NHS, and members of the public.

It also starred in the BBC’s Heir Hunters programme.

The acquisition is expected to fuel Finders International's growth plans and its on-going contribution to the probate genealogy industry in the UK and globally.

Founder Danny Curran is to step away from the business after 27 years at the helm, with Simonne Llewellyn, former deputy MD, to become Finders International’s first CEO.

Simonne said:

“I am delighted to take up the position of CEO. It is a very exciting time for the business and, with the backing of Pelican Capital, it is an extremely positive move for Finders generally. There are clear opportunities to expand and develop further and I look forward to achieving these alongside the Finders team, our stellar board of directors and the support of Pelican Capital.”

Richard Morrison, Partner at Pelican Capital said:

“With our entrepreneurial background we understand what it means to build a business, so it was clear to us from the beginning that Danny had built something unique. Over the last 27 years, Finders International has grown from a startup into a market leader and has developed a brilliant reputation amongst its clients. We are excited to partner with Simonne and her team in their ambitious plans to continue this growth, both organically and potentially by acquisition.”

Danny said: