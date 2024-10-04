Print Firm Invests to Expand and Create Jobs

A promotional bag and clothing supplier has expanded its operation in South Wales with new staff, buildings and equipment.

Samedaybags, which celebrated 12 years of operation last year, has taken an extra 2,000 square feet of space alongside its existing units on the Little Castle Business Park in Raglan, Monmouthshire.

An investment of £200,000 has also been made on new equipment that streamlines the screen-printing processes. These include a Computer to Screen (CTS) Imaging System, which will enable screens to be made in just over a minute and a Zentner screen washing and reclaiming system that enables environmentally sound fast cleaning of screens for re-use.

Extra print staff to operate the equipment have been taken on along with marketing staff. The business prides itself on quick turnaround printed items, delivering them across the UK within 24 hours of order.

Husband and wife Melvin and Helen Green started in business 12 years ago providing Christmas T-shirts as a side line to full time jobs. They then set up samedaybags.com, which in the last three years has expanded by 300%.

Melvin Green said:

“We have achieved this success due to our 24-hour turnaround, which is unique in the business perfecting our systems and increasing the staff levels to ensure we maintain our fast service as we expand with increasing orders. To be able to do that based in the beautiful Monmouthshire countryside is wonderful and we have access to our own excellent courier services who can deliver same day or overnight. “Unlike many large-scale print shops, we love printing with eco-friendly water-based inks which are safer to handle, vegan and better for the planet. An increasing number of businesses want to ensure their products are environmentally friendly.”

Samedaybags.com has printed express tote bags for some big-name brands including Pepsi Max, Adidas, Virgin Media, Sky, Amazon and Disney. They also print for local companies including Forest Deli, the Dell Vineyard and Oldfield Forge.