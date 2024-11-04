Principality Commercial Funds New Affordable Homes Across Rhondda Cynon Taff

Trivallis Housing Association has received £25M in funding from Principality Commercial to support the development of new homes in and around Rhondda Cynon Taff, addressing the increasing demand for housing in the region.

Trivallis recently launched an updated corporate strategy, outlining ambitions over the next 5 years to improve the wellbeing of communities and the people in them so they can thrive.

Formally known as RCT Homes, Trivallis employ over 400 staff and provide homes to 25,000 people across Rhondda Cynon Taff and Cardiff Bay, alongside managing nearly 11,000 homes. The housing association aims to provide safe, warm and affordable housing to those who are greatly in need.

Trivallis are a Community Mutual, tenant-owned, locally-anchored organisation – collaborating with its partners to make a positive impact on both community and individual wellbeing.

The new partnership with Principality Commercial, the commercial arm of Principality Building Society, Wales’ largest, and the sixth largest in the UK, will support Trivallis in its strategy to maximise the use of its existing properties and explore new build opportunities to create more affordable housing.

Principality Commercial lends across England and Wales, providing finance for both investment and development schemes in the commercial and residential sectors, including supporting housing associations.

This development follows the completion of the large-scale project, The Mill, in West Cardiff, where the Commercial team supported the funding of 800 homes within a vibrant new urban village.

Commenting on the partnership with Trivallis, Richard Wales, Commercial Lending Director at Principality Building Society, said:

“It is an absolute pleasure to have the opportunity to work with Trivallis, where we are proud to assist with their development and regeneration ambitions to increase the number of urgently needed affordable homes in the Rhondda Cynon Taff area. “This funding isn’t just about building homes; it’s about giving people the foundation they need to build their futures. At Principality, we believe in providing people with better homes that meet their needs, and by working with Trivallis, we are helping to create lasting, positive change for both communities and individuals alike.”

Lisa Pinney, Executive Director of Resources for Trivallis, said:

“Community is at the heart of what we do, and we are very grateful that we have the support of an organisation whose core values align so closely with our own. We are delighted to be working in partnership with Principality who will help us continue our efforts to provide affordable and sustainable housing, with the objective of building strong communities and improving the well-being of those living in them.”

