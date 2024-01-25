Principality Building Society Appoints New Chair-Elect

Principality Building Society announces today that Simon Moore will join its board as a Non-Executive Director and Chair-Elect.

Simon is highly experienced and respected in the Financial Services industry. Following a career in the military, he has held roles in Lloyds Banking Group, Chase Manhattan, ABN Amro and Barclays Bank. Simon served as Managing Director for Barclays Commercial Wales and the South West, and has a strong connection with Wales and Welsh business. Simon has served as Chair of another leading mutual organisation, LV=, as well as serving on a number of other boards.

Subject to regulatory approval, Simon will take over as Chair from Sally Jones-Evans following the AGM. Sally has served as Chair since April 2021, and as a board member since February 2015. Sally leaves behind a strong legacy. Amongst other achievements, Sally has ensured that the board and senior team better reflect the diversity of the communities served by Principality. In addition, she has made sure that the Society’s strategy remains focused on its purpose: to help more people save and have a place to call home.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Board Chair-Elect at Principality,” said Simon Moore. “Under Sally’s leadership, Principality is thriving, and I am looking forward to building on that legacy. Together with the dedicated Board of Directors and the whole team at Principality, we will continue to deliver value and service to our members.” “It has been a privilege to serve as Chair for the past three years, and as a board member for the past nine,” commented Sally Jones-Evans. ” Everything we do has our members’ financial wellbeing in mind, and it has been a pleasure to see the Society help so many of them. I wish to thank all members and colleagues and wish you all well as Principality begins its next chapter.”

Principality Building Society extends its warm thanks to Sally Jones-Evans, whose outstanding leadership has been instrumental in the Society’s recent achievements.