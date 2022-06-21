Principality Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Iain Mansfield has been appointed as chief financial officer at Principality Building Society in an expanded role that includes responsibility for commercial lending and strategy.

A qualified Chartered Accountant, Iain has almost 20 years' experience in a wide range of senior leadership roles across financial services, most recently as Chief Operating Officer.

He initially joined Principality in 2015 as finance director of Nemo Personal Finance and became a board member in 2019. In addition to overseeing the finance department, Iain will continue to have responsibility for the commercial lending, Nemo Personal Finance, strategy and architecture teams within Principality.

He succeeds Tom Denman, who is leaving the business after 13 successful years to explore other opportunities.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality, said:

I’m pleased Iain has agreed to accept the newly expanded chief financial officer role. Iain has become a valuable member of the executive team and board during the past seven years and has been instrumental in overseeing transformation initiatives, while ensuring we continue to provide fantastic service to our customers and members. It is an important time for the business as we refresh our strategy and purpose to make sure we are relevant for current and future members of Principality. I would also like to thank our outgoing CFO Tom Denman as he leaves the business after 13 very successful years at Principality.

Iain Mansfield said: