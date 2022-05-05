Prestigious Welsh Government Commission for Cardiff Based Chartered Surveyor

Prominent Chartered Surveyor firm, Bruton Knowles, – which is located in Cardiff – has been commissioned to advise the Ystadau Cymru, the Welsh Government public assets network, as the public sector in Wales strives to fulfil its ambition to reach a target of Net Zero by 2030.

Experts from Bruton Knowles’ National Building Consultancy Team, based out of the Cardiff office at Odd Fellows House, 19 Newport Road, CF24 0AA, are gearing up to support the Ystadau Cymru in their work to decarbonise the public estate.

Specifically, the focus for Bruton Knowles will be to deliver a pilot study, focusing on the North Wales region.

The team will help to identify those types of public buildings where quick wins can be achieved in the decarbonisation of assets as well as those which are likely to be more problematic to retrofit measures.

Ystadau Cymru will use this study to work with public sector partners to find appropriate solutions.

The objective of the work is to identify where investment can best be directed across the estate to ensure progress along the trajectory towards the Net Zero by 2030 target is achieved.

Climate change is the most significant issue facing the contemporary world, and has been given the code red by United Nations’ scientists, whose forecasts predict this decade is pivotal in limiting global warming levels to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial levels.

Everyone has a role to play in the journey to Net Zero, and whilst national Governments can set the pace of change, community leadership at a local level will be pivotal. So too will buy-in from industry.

According to a recent Office for National Statistics survey, 75% of adults in Wales are concerned about climate change, yet research by the Corporate Climate Responsibility Monitor concluded large firms were failing to meet the Net Zero climate pledge test.

Bruton Knowles’ Managing Partner, James Bailey, said:

The construction ecosystem has a pivotal role to play in the quest for a more sustainable future. Our sector needs to enable and catalyse more environmentally conscious management of our public and privately owned assets. Surveyors have a unique perspective in this area. They can look across the entire life cycle of buildings and infrastructure to determine both the practical steps and overarching goals that clients need to work towards in their green transition. It is crucial that industry and policy makers come together to accelerate change by integrating a more planned, strategic approach to delivering greater economic, social, and environmental resilience. We’re delighted to be working with the Welsh public sector on their decarbonisation agenda as they set the pace in delivering their Net Zero targets.

Bruton Knowles already acts on behalf of a significant number of public organisations across Wales, on both a retained and a project basis, and is seen as a trusted partner in delivering high-quality surveying advice.

It offers a one-stop-shop for clients, with its four National Teams – Valuation, Commercial, Utilities & Infrastructure and Building Consultancy – providing a point of contact to deliver an entire project to the exacting standards required.

Bruton Knowles has extensive expertise and in-depth market knowledge of local and national property markets throughout the UK. Using its team of motivated resourceful surveyors, the firm can provide the absolute best commercial property advice. www.brutonknowles.co.uk.