Premier Forest Group Branch Out with New Crumlin Manager

One of the UK’s leading timber groups has strengthened its team with a new appointment.

Premier Forest Group has appointed Gary Pugh as branch manager of Mill Timber Direct, its sawmill outlet store near Crumlin.

Gary brings a wealth of experience with him to his new role. In addition to 20 years within the builders merchant sector, in which he developed an extensive knowledge of the local construction industry, Gary has also honed his managerial skills running his own business.

Outside of work, Gary is passionate about rugby, particularly at the grassroots level, and spends his weekends coaching the Pontypridd under 8s team.

Gary said:

“I’m excited to be joining such an ambitious company at a pivotal moment of growth. I look forward to applying my experience to this new role and building my knowledge in the specialist area of timber further to help the company continue to grow.”

Joe Walker, managing director of Premier Forest Products, said:

“We are thrilled to welcome Gary to Premier. His vast knowledge and experience will be a great asset and strengthen our brilliant team at Mill Timber Direct.”

Part of the award-winning Premier Forest Group, Mill Timber Direct is an outlet store supplying a range of high-quality timber products and ancillaries directly from the on-site sawmill to both trade and the public.

Premier Forest Group is a vertically integrated timber operation engaged in the importation,

sawmilling, processing, merchanting, and wholesale distribution of timber and timber products from its 16 sites in the UK and Ireland.