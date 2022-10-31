‘PR Consultancy of the Year’ Equinox Wins Big at Industry Awards

Equinox enjoyed huge success at the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) PRide Cymru Wales Awards 2022 earlier this month (October 2022) — winning a total of six awards including the coveted ‘Agency of the Year’ title.

The CIPR is the world’s only chartered organisation for public relations professionals and hosts the annual PRide Awards to celebrate and recognise the success and achievements of PR and communications organisations across the UK.

Hosted at Cardiff’s Hilton Hotel, Equinox won gold in five categories, including: PR Consultancy of the Year, Best Staff Wellbeing Initiative, Regional Campaign of the Year, Best Use of Media Relations and Integrated Campaign.

The agency was also awarded silver for Low Budget Campaign— in recognition of its efficient comms to launch Wales’ first LGBTQ+ tennis club with client, Tennis Wales.

The gold-winning campaigns include ‘At What Cost? The price of level-crossing misuse’ — a hard-hitting campaign with rail partners, Transport for Wales, Network Rail and British Transport Police; and ‘25 Peth (25 promises to Wales)’ — an Equinox own brand marketing campaign.

Equinox’s Managing Director, Helen Wild, said:

“It’s an incredible achievement to see not only our client work being celebrated, but Equinox’s own marketing, CSR, and wellbeing commitments, too. These Awards are testament to the hard work, talent and positive culture within Equinox. “To celebrate 25 years in business, we devised 25 Peth — delivering 25 things to make a difference to our people, communities, and culture in Wales. The campaign was unique in that it integrated marketing, CSR and wellbeing activities and demonstrated our company values in the process. The way we pulled together to deliver, what was an ambitious programme of activities, is one of my proudest moments as MD, so it’s an honour to see it recognised as Regional Campaign of the Year.”

Full list of awards won