Port Talbot MEP Contractor Secures £1M+ Contract in Netherlands

Tollgate Engineering Services Ltd of Port Talbot, which was incorporated in 2019 has seen some significant growth over the last 3 years.

One of the prominent contracts they have recently secured is for Daiwa House Modular Europe, where they have been appointed to complete the MEP design and build services of 54 new modular homes which are destined for the Wates Group, Gasworks development in Cardiff.

The innovative scheme is to achieve EPC A. This is to be achieved with the adoption of a ‘fabric first’ approach, renewable energy capture, photovoltaic panels, heat recovery ventilation and water/electricity saving fittings, alongside a sustainable building management strategy.

Hot Water & Heating will be of a via Electric Hot Water Cylinders

Photovoltaic Panels will be connected to each individual home

Heat Recovery Ventilation systems

Sprinkler System to BS9251

Daiwa House Modular Europe is an organisation with Dutch and Japanese roots. At Daiwa House Modular Europe, the expertise of Daiwa House Group and Jan Snel come together. Daiwa House Group is the largest industrial builder in the world ($36.2bn) and Jan Snel is one of the largest players in the field of modular and sustainable building solutions in Europe.

Tollgate Engineering Services installation engineers and senior management will be commencing the installation services at Daiwa HME head office and manufacturing facility in Montfoort, Netherlands, at the end of August 2023.

The modular units once complete will then be shipped back to the UK and delivered to the Gasworks Development site in Cardiff, where Tollgate ES will install Photovoltaic panels to each of the units and fully commission the MEP services ready for client handover.

Tollgate ES have reached an MOU with Daiwa HME and are working collaboratively on prospective future developments / contracts for 2024 and beyond.