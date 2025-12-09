Pontypool Legal Firm Appoints New Recruit to Head up Probate Team

Curtis Legal, the Pontypool-based wills and probate specialist solicitors, has appointed Rhian Rees as its Head of Probate.

A graduate of Swansea University, Rhian trained at Morgan LaRoche Solicitors before moving to other firms in the city.

Rhian said:

“I was attracted to Curtis Legal because of the the way the company works. It has a structure to case management and has created a system that means the team can give great customer service to our clients, as well as dealing with their cases, some of which can be very complicated, in a quick and efficient way. “The probate team are experienced, professional and caring. In my experience, probate cases are dealt with in a very traditional manner and so it has been really refreshing to work for a firm that is looking to modernise the process to help those that are dealing with a loved one’s estate.”

Simon Jenkins, Director of Curtis Legal, said:

“Rhian’s experience and expertise really stood out for us and we were keen to get her on board at Curtis to expand and lead our probate team. “As she was a partner at her last firm and managed a large team of solicitors, we knew she’d be a great addition and would be able to helps us with our wider growth strategy.”

Simon added:

“She’s a breath of fresh air, and she’s already made a positive impression on the team. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Curtis Legal is based in Mamhilad Park Estate in Pontypool, and is a firm of solicitors specialising in wills and probate, as well as claims for medical negligence.