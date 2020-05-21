PODCAST – Producing PPE and Getting it Right

The onset of the coronavirus pandemic has placed an unprecedented demand on the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline health and social care workers.

This new episode of the Healthy Thinking podcast presented by Chris Martin, Chair of Life Sciences Hub Wales, brings together a panel of experts providing clear guidance for industry to address the immediate needs of NHS Wales.

We hear from the experts about what manufacturers need to conside in order to effectively and safely produce and supply PPE products to the NHS. Experts include partners from NHS Wales Shared Services PartnershipSurgical Material Testing Lab and the Welsh NHS Confederation.

We also hear from Lorenzo Angelucci, CEO of Transcend Packaging, a company who have been successful in providing PPE to NHS Wales during Covid-19.

It is vital that products on offer are safe and legitimate.

Listen to the full episode to find out more.

What next?

Life Sciences Hub Wales are working with industry on behalf of the Welsh Government to collate all offers of support to health and social care in relation to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Further guidance on producing PPE for NHS Wales is available. We also have a range of frequently asked questions about the process for addressing the immediate needs of NHS Wales.

 

