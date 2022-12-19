Pobl to Lead Development of New 400 Home Neighbourhood at Miskin

Pobl Group will spearhead the development of an exemplar, sustainable mixed-use community at a disused quarry near Pontyclun in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

The Wales-based not-for-profit has announced plans to bring forward a new neighbourhood of more than 400 high quality new homes and community facilities at the 22.07 hectare Hendy Quarry on the south side of Miskin. The mixed tenure development at the Tarmac site will include a significant proportion of affordable homes and will align with the latest Welsh Government thinking on sustainability, decarbonisation and creating positive health benefits.

Hendy Quarry will be the first development in Wales that could be built around a dedicated and well-connected community hub, offering a collaborative workspace with high-speed internet links to encourage an increase in remote working as well as space for a range of facilities.

The vision for the scheme has been strongly influenced by changing work patterns, new transportation opportunities, the Welsh Government’s Placemaking Agenda and the provisions of the Well-being of Future Generations Act and will actively seek input and engagement from the local community as more detailed plans are developed.

Amanda Davies, Group Chief Executive at Pobl Group described her excitement at the Group’s involvement in the innovative development:

“Pobl has ambitious aims to re-imagine the way we live and work in Wales and has strong aspirations to deliver a low carbon development where local people will thrive and which they are proud to call home,” she said. “Placemaking is at the heart of that ethos and, at Hendy Quarry, we want to create a vision that reaches well beyond the site’s physical boundaries to develop something that will positively integrate with Pontyclun and Miskin – to everyone’s benefit.” “We look forward to bringing much needed housing to the local area and to building on the success of recent sites that we are delivering such as the 144 low-carbon new homes at Gwynfaen, in Penyrheol, Swansea. “Our aim is to set a new benchmark not just for quality but also for how development adds to the wider community.”

The development team will shortly be starting a programme of community engagement to seek input and the views of those in the area before taking forward any detailed designs.

Amanda Davies said:

“Hendy Quarry is being planned with a view to improving connectivity and to reflect the changing ways in which people are now working. The site represents an outstanding location in terms of its traditional transport links – about half a mile from Junction 33 of the M4 – but we are planning to prioritise minimising car journeys across Miskin and Pontyclun as part of the development by creating facilities on the community’s doorstep that reduce the need to travel and encourage sustainable modes of transportation.”

Lloyd McInally, Development Manager at Tarmac explained that the company has had a long heritage in Miskin and is keen to see a positive legacy.