Planning Permission Secured for Drive-Through Restaurant at Parc Tawe

Centurion, the owners of Swansea’s Parc Tawe retail and leisure destination, have secured planning permission to construct a new 2,800 sqft drive-through restaurant in the heart of the park.

The unit will be strategically located between Costa Coffee and Plantasia. The development will also include the installation of several EV charging points.

National food chains have already expressed strong interest in the new development, which marks a significant investment by Centurion into Parc Tawe’s future.

Adam Gibbons, Estates Manager at Centurion, said:

“As a business, we are committed to the regeneration of the city centre which is why we have invested so heavily into this new development, which will have a significant impact on the dining offer at Parc Tawe. The drive-through will perfectly complement our already dynamic mix of leisure and retail attractions, which include Ninja Warrior, Flashpoint, and Plantasia. “It will reaffirm Parc Tawe’s position as a key destination for both locals and visitors to Swansea, and we are confident that the drive-through will serve as an excellent enhancement to the overall visitor experience.”

Construction work will begin on the new unit in the first quarter of 2025, and the new occupier announcement will follow shortly after.

Centurion said the ‘significant investment’ was part of the company’s strategic vision to continue to elevate Parc Tawe’s offer and to encourage even more visitors to Swansea City Centre through ongoing regeneration commitments.