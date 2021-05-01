Pembrokeshire Festival Boosts the #Feelgood Factor by Naming Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust as a Charity Partner

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is thrilled at being chosen as a charity partner for Pembrokeshire’s spectacular Big Retreat Festival in 2022.

The Big Retreat, which takes place in the heart of National Park, offers the chance to reconnect with yourself and with others, with live music and comedy and over 200 classes and workshops on a wide range of subjects, including fitness, yoga, wild swimming, bushcraft, cookery demos, gin workshops and arts and crafts.

Amber Lort-Phillips CEO and Co-founder of the Big Retreat said:

“We are passionate about nature and the environment and are delighted to support the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust who, like us and many other businesses operating in the National Park, are committed to championing conservation, the local community, culture and coastline. “Even your ticket purchase will make you #feelgood, as the festival will be donating £1 for every ticket sold to the Trust, which will be spent on enhancing and maintaining vital conservation work. This will include planting and caring for woodlands and creating bee- and butterfly-friendly meadows across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.”

Festival tickets are available now from www.thebigretreatfestival.com for the 2022 Festival, which will run from Thursday 3 June to Sunday 6 June 2022.

For more information about Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust, go to www.pembrokeshirecoastnationalparktrust.wales.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Trust is a charity registered by the UK Charity Commission. Its registered charity number is 1179281.