P&A Group Employees Smash Charity Target

The P&A Group has raised £17,500 in support of North East Wales Mind, the company’s chosen charity for 2024, far exceeding its target of £10,000.

September proved to be a busy month for fundraising with lots of initiatives taking place including a hugely successful 150-foot Liverpool Cathedral abseiling event, when 12 employees faced their fears, as well as one employee taking part in Iron Man Wales. The Woodworks Garden Centre also held a hugely successful Charity Quiz Night. Other activities this year have included the Chester 10K, the Manchester Marathon as well as cake bakes, raffles and a 24-hour walk.

A wide range of employees from different divisions of the company based in Mold and Saltney, including P&A Pallets, Woodworks Garden Centre and Café and Zest Outdoor Living, have participated in the challenges and events, with some individuals topping £1,000 in funds raised so far for 2024.

P&A Group’s Managing Director, Andrew Baker said:

“We believe it's crucial to come together and shine a spotlight on the significance of supporting one another's mental health journeys. It’s important to do more to remove the stigma and silence that surrounds mental wellbeing and make it easy to talk about our mental health so supporting the work that North East Wales Mind is very worthwhile. “We have now raised over £175,000 in our 14 years of fundraising – and we still have a few 2024 events to go. With next year marking the Group’s 40th anniversary, it would be great to hit £200,000 in 2025 – a milestone year. “Our mission is about fostering a community of support, understanding and compassion. We believe that spending time with others, whether immersing ourselves in the great outdoors, engaging in physical activity or building on our hobbies are beneficial for the team and essential tools for increasing wellbeing in general.”

Commenting on the Woodworks Charity Quiz Night, Iwan Gwyn, Garden Centre Manager said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the team at Woodworks and everyone who helped to organise and deliver a hugely successful Charity Quiz Night. The team’s dedication and willingness to give up their own time made a real difference in supporting those affected by mental health conditions. “Of course, none of this would have been possible without the invaluable support of our customers, suppliers, friends and local businesses. Their generosity and involvement made this event a huge success as well as lots of fun, for which we are very grateful.”

North East Wales Mind helps people in Flintshire and Wrexham recover from mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy. In addition to telephone counselling and emotional support, the charity offers a range of online services and activities. Their phone lines are open 10am until 4pm each weekday.

Charities previously supported by P&A have included Dementia UK, British Heart Foundation, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hope House, and Tŷ Gobaith Children’s Hospices, Cancer Research UK, Action for Children, Alzheimer’s Society, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Meningitis Now.

The P&A Group comprises Zest Outdoor Living, a leading national UK supplier of award-winning timber garden products, the award-winning Woodworks Garden Centre and Café in Mold, P&A Pallets & Packaging and St Andrews Business Centre for leased and virtual offices.