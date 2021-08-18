Ouma Expands to New Offices on Swansea High Street

A successful local marketing company, which has seen a huge 800% increase in turnover during the past year, has moved into stylish new offices at High Street’s Urban Village to accommodate new hires and planned future growth.

Ouma is a growing, Swansea-based marketing team that specialises in social media, web and graphic design, brand and PR. Founded in 2017 by Directors Ross Jones and Rachel Lyndon-Jones, Ouma is now firmly established as one of Swansea’s most innovative marketing agencies, with local and national clients including The Oldwalls Collection & Fairyhill, Athlete Career Transition and Samaritans Cymru to name just a few.

Within the last year, Ouma has doubled the number of people it employs and expanded the services on offer to clients. Initially based in Llansamlet, the team has spent the last year working flexibly, with a mix of home working and time at Ross & Rachel’s home address, where half of the premises were converted into working offices.

“We’re thrilled to have moved into our new office on High Street” says Ouma’s Co-Director Rachel Lyndon-Jones. “This is an exciting time to relocate to the city centre, whilst the urban regenerations are ongoing and so many community projects, builds and events are happening around us. As a local, independent business, we’re passionate about keeping our employment close to our home roots and as we continue to grow and develop our teams, the opportunity to attract local talent really excites us. “Our new location is an ideal place for our current team too, with quick easy access to transport links such as the Quadrant bus station, High St train station and the park and ride service available to city workers, the commute for our teams has been made as efficient as it could be. “We’re close to many of our clients here and we also know that by choosing a location at the heart of Swansea, we have plenty of opportunity to make a substantial community impact too, particularly as we look to support charities and community causes in the near future. “Our office is the perfect place – it’s small enough for the team we have now, but with plenty of room for our forecasted growth. It’s accessible, well-lit and maintained which gives all of our staff a sense of security and comfort and it’s certainly a place we’ll be proud to bring our clients to.”

Urban Village is a mixed-use development built and managed by Coastal Housing. Spanning a number of buildings, it is home to a diverse range of office, retail and hospitality businesses including Alleyway Coffee, Basekamp, CDSM Interactive Solutions, Marine Power Systems, Ouma, Tangled Parrot and Wolfestone Translation amongst others.

Rokib Uddin of Coastal’s Commercial Surveyor said: