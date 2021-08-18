RCT Charity Continues to Thrive Thanks to 100k Barclays Donation

Toogoodtowaste is one of 100 UK charities to be awarded a £100k donation from Barclays which will help them to continue supporting their local community choose re-use & recycling through the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Charities were invited to apply for one of 100 donations of £100,000, and Barclays were inundated by hundreds of applications from charities across the UK who are struggling to deliver on-the-ground support to vulnerable communities impacted by the crisis.

Barclays launched their 100×100 UK COVID-19 Community Relief Programme to support COVID-19 relief work in local communities. The programme, which forms part of their wider COVID-19 Community Aid Package, focuses on supporting UK charity partners who are meeting the immediate needs of people in our communities, including low income families, those facing financial hardship, isolated elderly people and key workers.

Toogoodtowaste are the leading re-use charity in Rhondda Cynon Taff & collect household items like furniture and electrical appliances that are too good to waste from residents for free. They also collect surplus stock from high-street retailers.

All items are sold at affordable prices in their showrooms, helping to alleviate the effects of poverty. Helped by their team of committed volunteers, who play a key part in this, whilst gaining valuable work experience.

Working with other organisations they also give free items to people most in need in their community.

Shaun England, CEO for toogoodtowaste said:

“We are delighted to receive this funding from Barclays which will allow us to continue delivering our essential services in the Rhondda Valleys. We are now able to ensure that these essential services will be here today, tomorrow and well into the future to help combat the environmental impact by reducing waste to landfill, alleviate poverty through the access to affordable furniture, electrical & household items & reduce social isolation through volunteering & community engagement.”

Nigel Higgins, Barclays Chairman, said:

“COVID-19 has created an unprecedented social and economic impact in the UK, with many experiencing greater hardship due to the crisis. Incredible charities, such as toogoodtowaste have been playing a vital role in the UK’s response to the pandemic, ensuring urgent help reaches those most in need of support. As a bank we have been doing all we can for our customers, clients, and colleagues, and we hope that by partnering with toogoodtowaste and many other charities across the UK, collectively we can ensure that as many people as possible in the communities in which we live, and work are supported through this crisis.”

To find out more about toogoodtowaste and to donate, please visit www.toogoodtowaste.co.uk