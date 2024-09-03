Opportunity to Acquire Boutique Guest House in Snowdonia National Park

Specialist business property adviser, Christie & Co, has been instructed to market Hafan Artro, a guest house with a pub and restaurant in Llanbedr, Gwynedd.

Situated in Llanbedr, Hafan Artro is a thriving guest house within the Snowdonia National Park and is highly popular among tourists and locals alike. The business has been put on the market as the current owners plan to retire.

The boutique style guest house features seven double bedrooms, a bar and dining room with capacity for 76, and a spacious outdoor seating area with capacity for an additional 84 customers. Also included in the sale is a well-presented two- bedroom owners chalet and office space.

Hafan Artro presents an excellent opportunity for prospective owners. With a well-established trade and loyal customer base, this turnkey lifestyle business is ready for new management.

Grace Day, Business Agent at Christie & Co who is handling the sale, comments: