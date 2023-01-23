On the Spot: Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales

In this new series, Business News Wales editor Mark Powney interviews some of Wales’ most influential business leaders, beginning with Giles Thorley, Chief Executive of the Development Bank of Wales.
Topics discussed include:
- The current situation at the bank
- How the Development Bank compares with other similar banks across the globe
- Investment processes and due diligence
- How Wales’s angel networks match up against other regions of the UK
- Emerging markets including agriTech.
- A perspective on sustainable investments
- Giles own investment strategy and what advice he has for those businesses seeking investment