On the Road to Net Zero with Jaga Brothers

Ar y Ffordd i Sero Net Gyda Jaga Brothers

A Magor-based transport company has begun its journey to net zero with a £55,000 green loan from the Development Bank of Wales

Established by Director James Hill in 2006, Jaga Brothers Transport employs 44 people and operates 45 trucks and 130 trailers from its base at Gwent Euro Park. Clients include Celsa Steel UK. With a commitment to reducing carbon footprint, the company has invested in 68 solar panels that will save 5.14t of CO2 emissions and reduce annual energy costs by £25,000. The 28kW system has been installed by Tewdric Energy.

Conrad Price, Development Bank of Wales; James Hill, Jaga Brothers; Giles Phelps, Tewdric Energy.

Director James Hill said:

“This investment in solar panels is part of a broader package of measures to improve our carbon footprint and reduce our emissions. We operate a range of Euro VI and adblue trucks, all of which reduce our carbon footprint and help to protect the environment. These trucks also help us to achieve greater fuel efficiency and we have invested in Michelin tyres that offer a longer life span.

“The loan from the Development Bank has enabled us to invest in solar panels that will give us fixed energy costs for the next 25 years and provide enough power to light up our yard at night thanks to the battery storage. The road to net zero will be a journey for us but help from the Development Bank means that we are doing what we can now to reduce our emissions and lower our carbon footprint.”

Giles Phelps is the Founder of Tewdric Energy. He said:

“Jaga Brothers is a great example of a Welsh business that can take the first steps to becoming a ‘greener’ irrespective of sector or size. They have a way to go before becoming carbon neutral but every little helps and with the help of the Development Bank, they can now look forward to enjoying lower energy costs and starting their journey to net zero.”

Conrad Price, Assistant Investment Executive with the Development Bank said:

“Our Green Business Loan Scheme is perfect for companies and sole traders based in Wales who want to carry out energy efficiency and decarbonisation projects. We can offer discounted interest rates on loans of up to £1.5 million and we want more businesses like Jaga Brothers to take advantage of the scheme and get the support they need to reduce their energy costs, lower emissions and decarbonise their operations.”

The Green Business Loan Scheme supports businesses to invest in renewable technology, improve the fabric of their premises, upgrade systems to reduce energy use and reduce waste. As well as providing loans, the scheme also allows businesses to access advice on decarbonisation.

