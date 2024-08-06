Office Relocation Allows Extra Capacity for Growing Deeside Business

A Deeside business has taken on extra office space to support its growth plans.

NES Services Group Limited has doubled the size of its office from 1,500 sq ft to 3,000 sq ft at Parkway Business Centre.

Operating nationwide from their Deeside head office, NES Group aims to be the number one end-to-end service provider for Enforcement Services.

Eoin Henney, Director, NES Services Group Ltd, said:

“Delivering the best service possible is our top priority. We are excited to have secured this new office space to support our growth and align our exceptional services with excellent facilities.”

Will Sadler, Director, Legat Owen, said: