Nuaire Awarded BSI Kitemark for Excellence in BIM

Leading ventilation specialist for the built environment Nuaire, has today announced it has been awarded the BSI Kitemark for its Building Information Modeling (BIM) processes. One of the first companies in the UK to achieve this certification, the BIM Kitemark is the benchmark in best practice when it comes to the production of digital products used in BIM models.

“Building Information Modeling, or BIM, has probably been the single biggest step change in the construction industry in recent times, when it comes to the provision and exchange of accurate information. The possibilities and opportunities this creates is of course substantial and welcomed by the industry. However, inevitably it also means the market has been flooded by BIM providers with varying levels of quality and sophistication.

“This is where the BIM Objects Kitemark proves invaluable to the industry in terms of providing a highly credible third party ‘stamp of approval’ as it were. It’s really helpful and reassuring to our customers to know that our processes for creating BIM Objects are BSI rubber stamped. This means that our BIM models will contain the information required to achieve BS8541-1: 2012 compliance in architecture, engineering and construction,” said Alun Thomas, Engineering Director, Nuaire.

Characterised by complex multidisciplinary project teams, BIM is revolutionising the construction industry by allowing teams to collaborate much more easily to achieve significant efficiency and cost-saving benefits. By using 3D modelling to plan, design, construct and manage buildings and infrastructure, the BIM process means that everyone involved has a central, shared resource of data throughout a project. With the data staying with a project for the whole lifecycle of the building, from plan to final build to decommissioning and demolishing, errors are reduced, and cost control, improved safety, reduced waste and minimal environmental impact are all more easily achieved.

Achieving the BSI, BIM Objects Kitemark is part of Nuaire’s ongoing digital transformation strategy to provide quality products and customer service to domestic and commercial clients, including; architects, engineers and the construction industry.

“We are continuously innovating to provide our customers with best in class ventilation systems for their particular domestic or commercial need. The BSI Kitemark for our BIM Objects process in the construction sector means that our customers can have 100% confidence that what they see on screen will translate seamlessly into the physical product they want. We’re delighted to have achieved this certification as it gives existing and potential clients the reassurance that there are quality BIM certified providers in the market, like Nuaire, they can trust.”

The BMI Objects Kitemark also provides reassurance to companies working with BSI certificate holders in that they are expected to regularly maintain and update their processes and procedures to reflect product changes and validate they meet the latest standards.

Nuaire’s BSI certification confirms its BIM objects compliance with:

BS 8541-1:2012: Library objects for architecture, engineering and construction – Part 1: Identification and classification – Code of practice

BS 8541-3:2012: Library objects for architecture, engineering and construction – Part 3: Shape and measurement – Code of practice

BS 8541-4:2012: Library objects for architecture, engineering and construction – Part 4: Attributes for specification and assessment – Code of practice

