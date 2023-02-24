North Wales Paddleboarding Firm Winner of the 2023 Rural Start-Up Fund

The Prince’s Countryside Fund and Forest Holidays are delighted to announce SUP Lass Paddle Adventures as the winner of the 2023 Rural Start-Up Fund.

In addition to the £5,000 award, the North Wales-based company will also receive vital business mentoring from members of the Forest Holidays team. The Loaf Shack Bakery of Yatton Keynell, Wiltshire, will participate in mentoring workshops as well.

The Rural Start-Up Fund was founded by the PCF and Forest Holidays in 2020 to help rural entrepreneurs to develop their businesses and overcome the unique challenges they face. The mentoring support provided by Forest Holidays is tailored to suit each business’ individual needs, and funding is generously provided through proceeds from the sale of hot drinks at their 12 locations across the UK.

Some past winners include Bow in the Cloud Vineyards of Wiltshire, NaturesGems Tours of Cumbria and West End Barns of Hertfordshire. SUP Lass Paddle Adventures is the first Welsh business to receive the award.

SUP Lass was established in Nercwys in 2021 during the Covid-19 lockdown, and prides itself in offering unique experiences that combine paddleboarding with local food, accommodation and the countryside.

Caroline Dawson, founder of SUP Lass Paddle Adventures said:

“I am truly over the moon to have been awarded the Rural Start-Up Fund to support the growth of my business. The funding from Forest Holidays and The Prince’s Countryside Fund is going to assist us in advancing our offers, thorough investment in expedition paddle kit, marketing support and cooking equipment.”

The Loaf Shack was also founded in 2021, and serves several markets in Wiltshire and the surrounding area, many of which no longer have bakeries of their own.

Holly Weeks, founder of The Loaf Shack Bakery said:

“Receiving direct mentoring from Forest Holidays and The Prince’s Countryside Fund is going to help me further develop my business and help me understand any gaps I can improve on. I am really looking forward to enriching my social media and marketing skills to strengthen my brand.”

Charlotte Thorogood, Strategic Partnerships Manager at Forest Holidays said:

“As a company, we enjoy being involved and seeing rural entrepreneurs nurture their brands and develop their businesses. In 2023, we’re excited to work with Caroline Dawson of SUP Lass Paddle Adventures through our funding and mentoring programme. Hopefully, we can create unique adventures for our guests with Caroline, and we can help inspire her brand to grow so she can follow her own exciting adventure.”

Keith Halstead, Executive Director of The Prince’s Countryside Fund said: