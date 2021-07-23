North Wales Industrial Supplier Powering its Way to Future Growth

GE Tools is one of the largest independent distributors of tools, PPE (Personal Protective Equipment), hygiene products and personalised workwear in North Wales.

Based in Deeside and Rhyl, the company is recruiting new staff to meet demand and revamping its digital and web presence having forged partnerships with top international brands such as Gedore, Makita, Sandvik, Portwest, Ambersil and SC Johnson.

A proactive member of the Troy Group – number one in the UK for industrial engineering supplies – GE Tools has grown year on year since being launched in 1988.

However, they have never experienced a period like this one, and attributed the firm’s resilience and growth to the hard work and dedication of their workforce.

Having taken “rapid action” to meet the challenges brought on by the Coronavirus pandemic last Spring, Director Chris Owen said:

“We recognised straight away that we needed to evolve and adapt to meet changing customer needs, and prioritised ‘mission critical’ stocks as early as March last year. “Throughout Covid we have managed to continue supplying our customers and supported schools and frontline workers with vital PPE, and as the country begins to emerge from restrictions, we are in a strong position moving forward.”

He added:

“Like most companies, we were in uncharted territory, but the existing relationships we had with our customers and supply chain partners enabled us to keep going. “Customer service is what really sets us apart; we care about these long-standing partnerships and when they needed us, we were there. That goes both ways, which is why we are coming out of this pandemic with a clear vision of how we want to grow further in the future.”

With a dedicated team of experienced professionals across the two sites, GE Tools operates in numerous sectors including manufacturing, food services, education, defence, construction, and renewable energy.

They distribute to clients all over the world and have expanded their offering to include personalised ordering portals, qualified technical support and guidance, dedicated account managers, and vendor managed inventories.

Due to increased demand across Wales and the North West for their same/next day delivery service, fellow Director Neil Coleclough says they will be taking on additional staff this summer.

“The last 15-16 months have given us the opportunity to reflect on what we do, what we want to achieve and what really matters to us as a business,” he said. “And, ultimately, how we can best serve new customers and those who have been with us on this journey over the last three decades and more. “We’ve gone from selling tools – which is still a key part of what we do – to adding a lot of value through our expertise and by going the extra mile with a more personalised service on both the retail and distribution sides.”

General Manager Steven Evans, whose father Gordon founded the business, added:

“Given our position on the border of North Wales and Cheshire there is a lot of scope to grow even further and target other sectors, which is something we are aiming for this year. “The pandemic has shown us all that you have to be able to adapt and learn from your environment. There was no rehearsal for the challenges of the Coronavirus, but we have taken a lot from it and, if anything, the existing relationships we have went from strength to strength, especially with schools, colleges, and businesses. “We are very much part of the community and were pleased to be able to help them when they needed it most. Everyone at GE Tools is proud of that and looking forward to seeing what the next chapter in our story looks like.”

For more information, visit www.getools.co.uk or contact [email protected] Alternatively, call 01745 361010 and follow them on social media at @getools.