Newport Residents Invited to have their Say on Future of City

Residents of Newport are being invited to have their say on the Newport City Centre Placemaking Plan, which aims to make Newport city centre a better place to live, work, learn, and visit. Placemaking is a Welsh Government-led process that aims to set a vision for the future and identify a range of priorities that would benefit the place, its residents, its businesses, and its organisations.

The ultimate goal of a Placemaking Plan is to create public spaces that promote prosperity, health, happiness, and well-being.

Councillor James Clarke, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Democratic Services at Newport City Council, said:

“The Newport city centre placemaking plan is a great opportunity for everyone in Newport to have their voices heard. We need to know what works for the people of Newport, as well as what isn’t working quite so well. “Community engagement is a key part of placemaking. Placing people at the heart of the process results in places that are vibrant, with clear identities, and allows residents to develop a sense of ownership and belonging. “If you have thoughts on how you’d like to see your city develop, please fill in the digital survey or come along to a drop-in discussion session – your feedback will make a huge difference to the community you live in.”

Have your say by completing the online survey, or by going to a drop-in in-person session with representatives from the Placemaking team. These are being held:

Tuesday 23 July, 10-3pm, Cwtsh, Stow Hill, NP20 4HA

Wednesday 24 July,10-3pm, The Place (Newport City Centre), NP20 4AL

Wednesday 31 July, 10-3pm, Maindee Triangle, Maindee, NP18 8EE

Saturday 3 August, 10-1pm, Phyllis Maud Performance Space, Pillgwenlly, NP20 2GW

The Placemaking Plan has been supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government, and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.