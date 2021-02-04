Newport Residential Blocks Replaced by More Energy Efficient Homes

The existing site at Longmeadow Court will be demolished and replaced by a development of 35 dwellings for Newport City Homes. The scheme will comprise of 24 one-bedroom apartments, 9 two-bedroom houses and 2 four-bedroom homes.

The homes provided by the £5.2m project will be built to EPC A standard – the highest grade on the ‘energy efficiency’ scale, which as well as reducing energy costs for the residents, also reduces the houses’ environmental impact.

Demolition of the five existing residential blocks began at the end of November 2020, with construction starting this month and continuing for a duration of 18 months, with a projected completion in the summer of 2022.

Neath-based construction company J.G. Hale Construction has commenced the demolition.

Newport City Homes provide homes and services to more than 20,000 residents, leaseholders and shared owners in the city of Newport. The housing association has various developments around the city, where they have purchased new land to build new homes; as well as regeneration schemes, where they are improving existing communities to make sure they are sustainable places fit for the future.

J.G. Hale Construction is a Wales-based firm recognised for its commitment to innovative, eco-friendly design, quality materials and finishes and sustainable building practices. The company is committed to using local sub-contractors and suppliers

David Harrhy, J.G. Hale Construction’s Group Managing Director, said:

“As a firm that prides itself on environmentally friendly and sustainable building practices, we’re excited to be working with Newport City Homes on this ultra-efficient development to increase the city of Newport’s social housing stock. “Building the new homes to the highest energy efficiency standard will mean cheaper fuel and heating costs for the residents as well as reducing the development’s carbon-footprint.”

David Cox, Development Manager, Newport City Homes, said: