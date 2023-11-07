Newport Now BID Launches Win Your Dream Christmas Competition

The Win Your Dream Christmas competition gives people the chance to win a £1,000 Newport Now Gift Card.

New research shows that our favourite thing about Christmas is the festive atmosphere with 40% of people saying it’s what they love most about the Yuletide.

The research was released as Newport Now Business Improvement District (BID) unveils its Win Your Dream Christmas competition with a £1,000 Newport Now Gift Card as a prize, giving one lucky winner the chance to enjoy all of their favourite things this Christmas.

The Newport Now Gift Card, part of the Town & City Gift Card concept, launched in Newport in 2017 and can be only be spent at more than 50 city centre businesses, including shops, restaurants, pubs and cafes, giving people an easy way to support local.

According to the research from Town & City Gift Cards, our second favourite thing about Christmas is festive events and activities, with 33% of people opting for this. Meanwhile, 15% of people said their favourite thing is the presents and for 12%, it’s the Christmas food and drink.

But there’s also worry about how to pay for Christmas too with 72% of people saying the cost of living crisis is a concern for them.

Newport Now BID manager Kevin Ward said the Win Your Dream Christmas competition gives people the chance to have the Christmas of their dreams:

“We all have a different idea of a dream Christmas. For some it’s cooking up a storm and having the whole family over and for others it’s going out to eat and not having to do a thing. “Whether it’s big nights out or cosy nights at home, the Win Your Dream Christmas competition is a chance for someone to have a really magical Christmas without worrying about the cost, courtesy of a £1,000 Newport Now Gift Card. “There is so much happening in Newport city centre this festive season – starting with our Christmas lights switch-on event on November 18 – and the competition is a great reminder of the fantastic businesses we’re lucky enough to call our own.”

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex, founders of the Town & City Gift Card concept, and said support for local is higher than ever: “Over 98% of people in our 2023 survey said they’re keen to support local businesses this Christmas and 87% said they support local businesses to help keep them open. Some 89% plan to buy at least one gift card this Christmas, and the Newport Now gift card not only offers support for local, it offers the widest choice too.”

The Win Your Dream Christmas competition opens today and closes on December 8. Enter the competition for free at: www.winyourxmas.co.uk