New Video Shows City Development Nearing Completion

A major new office development is edging towards completion in Swansea city centre at a site that once accommodated a cinema and then a series of nightclubs before the building was demolished in 2016.

Developed by Swansea Council, the 104,000 square foot scheme includes innovative internal and external public spaces with specific areas of the building being offered to the open market to let.

These include 47,000 square feet of Grade A office space, flexible and serviced workspaces, an event hall and spaces for retail, food and beverage businesses.

The 71/72 Kingsway development is being part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal, with Bouygues UK leading on its construction. It will also benefit from cutting-edge digital connectivity.

Once construction is soon finished, the 71/72 Kingsway scheme will offer a flexible, state-of the-art work environment for businesses that meets the needs of modern times and provides space for 600 jobs in sectors like tech and digital.

When up and running, the new 71/72 Kingsway development will be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea's economy.

Watch the video here:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“There's a shortage of high-quality office accommodation in Swansea, so this development will help meet demand, encourage existing businesses to stay here and attract new businesses to Swansea. “Construction is now close to completion and discussions with a number of potential tenants are ongoing. “The development follows on from a multi-million pound investment in the look and feel of The Kingsway for the benefit of local residents and businesses, with a number of private sector schemes also either complete, ongoing or planned in the area too.”

The private sector schemes include the ‘living building' development taking shape nearby.

Led by Hacer Developments and with construction due for completion by the end of the year, the scheme is made up of the former Woolworths unit and a new adjoining 13-storey structure.

It will include an urban farm-style greenhouse over four floors, residential apartments, shops and offices. Living walls and living roofs will also feature, as well as rooftop solar panels, battery storage and gardens.

Set over seven storeys, the 71/72 Kingsway development is aiming to operate at net zero.

Designed by Architecture 00, it will include a green rooftop terrace with views over Swansea Bay, solar panels on top of the building and heat recovery systems to minimise energy use.

The development will also include 69 bike spaces and electric bike charging, as well as extensive shower and changing facilities and a new link between The Kingsway and Oxford Street.

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Investment, Regeneration and Tourism, said:

“The environmentally friendly features due to form part of this development will build on a huge amount of work the council is already carrying out alongside our partners in the private and public sectors to create a greener and more sustainable city, as we head towards a target net zero future. “The development also forms part of an overall investment programme worth more than £1bn that's transforming Swansea into one of the UK's premier cities to work, live, study, enjoy, visit and invest.”

Stephen Davies, Bouygues UK’s Operation Director for Wales and the South West, said:

“Bouygues UK is very proud to be working with Swansea Council on this landmark project for the city. “Sustainability is hugely important to Bouygues UK and it’s wonderful to work on such an innovative and environmentally friendly building. The fact that the building, when finished, will operate at net zero is very important to us as a business, as it’s our ambition to achieve this at all of our sites and builds. “71/72 The Kingsway is a key part of the history and infrastructure of the city centre, and this landmark building certainly fills the need for high-quality office accommodation. The mix of commercial and office space is going to be a great asset to Swansea, along with the other ongoing regeneration projects.”

JLL and Avison Young are the letting and marketing agents for the 71/72 Kingsway scheme.

Businesses interested in finding out more or requesting a copy of the marketing brochure are asked to contact either Rhydian Morris on [email protected] or Chris Terry on [email protected]