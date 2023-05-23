New Video Footage Goes Inside Swansea Kingsway Development

This new video footage takes you inside the office development that's taking shape at the former Oceana nightclub site in Swansea city centre.

Developed by Swansea Council, the scheme, once operational, will provide space for 600 city workers in sectors like tech and digital.

The landmark building will include unique internal and external public spaces with a reception area, balconies, a green rooftop terrace, atriums, dedicated event areas, meeting spaces and food, beverage and retail outlets.

Due for completion in early 2024, construction led by main contactor Bouygues UK has already reached three floors above street level.

Once complete, the building will be made up of five storeys above street level and two basement levels. It's estimated to be worth £32.6m a year to Swansea's economy when up and running.

The development is being part-funded by the £1.3bn Swansea Bay City Deal and supported by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government. It will benefit from high standards of energy-efficiency and sustainability.

Cllr Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, said:

“Many people will remember this site in Swansea as a nightclub, but the Kingsway is changing to meet modern needs. “Its look and feel has already been significantly improved and it has a bright future in store thanks to a number of projects either complete or under way. “These include the development at 71/72 The Kingsway which will combine with the nearby biophilic building being led by Hacer Developments to create jobs, generate more vibrancy in the city centre and create more footfall for other city centre businesses. “We are seeing a strong level of demand for high-quality and flexible office space in Swansea city centre, and the current level of tenant interest in this development is a testament to the quality of space we are developing. “A formal marketing launch is imminent and we anticipate announcing confirmed tenants in the coming months.”

Cllr Robert Francis-Davies, Swansea Council's Cabinet Member for Enterprise, Regeneration and Investment, said:

“You can't miss the cranes at this development that now dominate the Swansea skyline. This is great to see because it shows the scale of ongoing investment which will benefit local people and local businesses, while attracting new companies and employment into our city. “Construction of the 71/72 development is continuing at pace with more and more progress now visible on a weekly basis on a scheme that will provide an exceptional office and workplace environment. “It's another key project forming part of Swansea's £1bn plus transformation, following-on from the completion of major schemes including Swansea Arena, the new coastal park and the recent handover of part of the Hafod-Morfa Copperworks to Penderyn Distillery where they'll be opening an operational distillery and visitor centre.”

As well as 114,000 square feet of commercial floor space featuring flexible co-working and networking opportunities, a new link between Oxford Street and The Kingsway will also be constructed as part of the 71/72 Kingsway development.