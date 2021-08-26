New Swansea Headquarters for Independent Accountancy Firm

Bevan Buckland LLP has confirmed its move to Swansea Enterprise Park, Llansamlet. Currently based in Langdon House, SA1, the new headquarters will house the thriving Swansea team as it continues to expand. Led by its 6 partners, this is a major step for one of Swansea’s oldest businesses.

The new office boasts extra meeting spaces and a large, dynamic open floor space plan. Located conveniently in Cardigan House opposite the Swansea Mercure Hotel, the firm is excited to be able to offer clients extra parking and modern facilities for client visits. A formal opening is expected on Wednesday 1st September as staff prepare for the move.

Alison Vickers, the Managing Partner at Bevan Buckland LLP, says:

“It was a big decision to move out of SA1, but I am delighted with this investment in Bevan Buckland LLP’s future. There is a real feeling of excitement around the new office, and we hope our clients enjoy the facilities at Cardigan House as much as we do. Having the extra space allows clients to benefit from improved meeting rooms whilst our team is able to work safely within the office environment. I would also like to thank our Head of Business Support, Lisa Coombs for the fantastic work she has done in coordinating the move.”

Bevan Buckland LLP also just celebrated reaching 100 employees within the firm, a huge milestone for the proudly Welsh firm. After welcoming this year’s cohort of trainees for the popular training academy, Bevan Buckland LLP is continuing its steady growth plans. Since 1899, successful teams have been established across South Wales and we can expect more highlights in the firm’s future.

Harri Lloyd Davies, Partner adds

“It’s an exciting space that I think will help manifest our working culture, values and fit in well with the more modern ways of working currently being adopted. Being based in Llansamlet gives us good access to our clients in Swansea and across South Wales. We also just secured a new office in Cowbridge which is very exciting as we expand our services to be closer to our clients in East Wales. More importantly, we’re extremely delighted about welcoming many more talented individuals into the Bevan Buckland LLP family”.

Bevan Buckland LLP has offices throughout South West Wales, and it is the largest independent accountancy practice in Wales, with offices in Swansea, Carmarthen, Cowbridge, Pembroke, Haverfordwest and St David’s.