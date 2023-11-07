New Report Shows Surge in Demand for Cardiff City Centre Desk Space

The Welsh capital, renowned for its dynamic business environment, has witnessed a significant surge in demand for city centre desk space according to new data from the UK flexible office market report.

The last quarter of the year has seen a resurgence in rental rates for serviced offices, having increased by an impressive 10% (£225 Per desk), indicating a promising trend in the city's business growth.

As one of the smaller city centres in the UK, Cardiff offers an attractive feature that many other cities do not – proximity. Most of the serviced offices available are within a convenient 1-mile radius of the city centre. This strategic location provides easy access to a plethora of amenities that the city offers, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to establish or expand their presence in a vibrant and accessible environment.

Jane Sartin, Executive Director at the Flexible Space Association which represents a number of flexible workspaces in Cardiff, comments,

“It is encouraging to see such a strong market for serviced offices in Cardiff as it stands as a testament not only to the growth of the flexible workspace sector, but also of the local business community. Flexible office space is routinely found where there are SMEs looking for workspace that can grow with their business, so its strength in Cardiff is a good sign for the city. ”

The UK Flexible Office Market Report was carried out by Rubberdesk. With over 7000 listings, Rubberdesk is the UK's serviced office marketplace for fully furnished serviced offices by the month, year or longer.

Cardiff's serviced office spaces cater to businesses of all sizes, providing versatile solutions that can accommodate teams ranging from 1 to 10 individuals to larger enterprises with over 200 employees. The wide array of office sizes ensures that businesses of various scales can find a suitable space for their operations. Remarkably, some of the larger enterprise offices are available at prices as competitive as £140 per desk, further enhancing the city's appeal to a broad spectrum of businesses.

“The resilience and dynamism of the city's business ecosystem is shining through,” says Tom Petryshen, VP, Growth & Analytics at Rubberdesk. “The availability of office spaces for businesses of all sizes and the competitive pricing options further solidify Cardiff's status as a prime destination for companies seeking a thriving and accessible work environment.”

James Slatter, CEO of Cardiff operator, COBALT, adds,