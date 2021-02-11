New Recipes to Tempt Welsh Lamb Fans in Scandinavia

Consumers in Sweden have been delighted with a new range of PGI Welsh Lamb recipes exclusively created by native leading food bloggers.

Swedish influencers Victoria Riis and Kardenmumma Gumman have preached the virtues of PGI Welsh Lamb, including how it is reared on pastureland, to their thousands of followers and readers as well as sharing exclusive recipes showcasing PGI Welsh Lamb cuts.

Victoria Riis explained to her readers:

‘Lamb from Wales is widely known around the world for its quality. The environment in which the sheep are raised plays a major role in the juicy tender meat. The lambs live on lush green hills and valleys in a climate with unspoiled nature, green grass and fresh spring water.’

Meanwhile, the Kardenmumma Gumman blog noted

‘We have never before tasted such tender lamb’.

The recipes created included: Herb-fried Welsh Lamb racks with mashed potatoes and caramelized Madeira; Pepper-fried Welsh Lamb tenderloin in mulled wine sauce with wintry Caesar salad and Sourdough toast with Welsh Lamb, cabbage salad and saffron aioli.

HCC’s Export Market Development Executive, Deanna Jones, commented