New Ownership for Care Home Following £4,000,000 Investment

Amaya Care Homes, has invested £4,000,000, supported by Barclays, to acquire Bryn Celyn care home at Maesteg Park, Maesteg allowing the retention of 75 jobs in the 56 bed care home.

Rajan Gupta, Company Director said

“We have made this significant investment to support the care home sector. Our ambition is to provide high quality residential and nursing care and “a best life” care experience to all residents in the home. “The current Covid pandemic has demonstrated just how important quality care, great staff and a resilient business model are to operating a successful care home. With the changes in the UK’s care strategy, traditional local authority care homes are increasingly under pressure to meet changing regulations and care standards, which is why the private sector must embrace these challenges, investing and improving the standards of care.”

David Morgan, Barclays Corporate Banking Relationship Director, said,

“Barclays is committed to using our industry expertise within the healthcare sector to support such propositions, which are vital to a prosperous economy. By really understanding the care sector, Barclays has been able to provide debt finance to support the business. The management team have a real passion for quality care and service delivery and hands on approach will ensure the highest standards of care and securing long term employment for the local staff.”

