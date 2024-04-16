New Owners Unveil Plans for Palé Hall Hotel

Savills, on behalf of Palé Hall Ltd, has sold the freehold of Palé Hall Hotel & Restaurant in Llandderfel near Bala in North Wales to private buyers.

The property was marketed at a guide price of £6 million.

The 22-bedroom, luxury AA five red star country house hotel, which is situated on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, comprises a grand hall, reception room, library, dining room and bar. The hotel also includes a fine dining restaurant, which has three rosettes and a Michelin green star.

Set within around 50 acres of landscaped gardens, the hotel was originally constructed in 1871 and underwent an extensive re-development and refurbishment in 2015.

The new owners plan to display their collection of unusual artworks. There are also additional plans for a holistic spa with an organic eatery area using home and local grown produce, as well a second restaurant. There is also the possibility of adding further rooms.

The new owner said:

“At times the more the remote the area, the more desirable and valuable the place can be to experience.”

Tom Cunningham, director in the hotels team at Savills, said: