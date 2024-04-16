New Owners Unveil Plans for Palé Hall Hotel

Savills, on behalf of Palé Hall Ltd, has sold the freehold of Palé Hall Hotel & Restaurant in Llandderfel near Bala in North Wales to private buyers.
The property was marketed at a guide price of £6 million.
The 22-bedroom, luxury AA five red star country house hotel, which is situated on the edge of Snowdonia National Park, comprises a grand hall, reception room, library, dining room and bar. The hotel also includes a fine dining restaurant, which has three rosettes and a Michelin green star.
Set within around 50 acres of landscaped gardens, the hotel was originally constructed in 1871 and underwent an extensive re-development and refurbishment in 2015.
The new owners plan to display their collection of unusual artworks. There are also additional plans for a holistic spa with an organic eatery area using home and local grown produce, as well a second restaurant. There is also the possibility of adding further rooms.
The new owner said:
“At times the more the remote the area, the more desirable and valuable the place can be to experience.”
Tom Cunningham, director in the hotels team at Savills, said:
“The sale of Palé Hall provided the purchaser with the chance to acquire the freehold of an exceptional hotel, as well as a profitable business with value-add opportunities. Given its stunning location and strong fundamentals it is unsurprising that we were able to find a new owner who will continue its legacy.”