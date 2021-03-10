New Measures to Protect Businesses from Eviction Until End of June 2021

Retail, hospitality, tourism and other businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic will now be protected from eviction until the end of June 2021.

As part of the action Welsh Government is taking to support the business community the moratorium against forfeiture for the non-payment of rent, which was due to end on 31 March, will now be extended until 30 June, 2021.

While businesses should continue to pay rent wherever possible, the latest measure will ensure no business is forced out of its premises if it misses a payment between now and the end of June this year. The move will help ease the burden on a range of sectors, including retail and hospitality, at what continues to be an incredibly challenging period of time.

The Welsh Government’s package of business support is in addition to that available from the UK Government and is the most generous in the UK. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Welsh Government has ensured that more than £1.9bn has reached businesses across Wales with more money reaching firms every day.

Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales Ken Skates, said:

“The past year has placed untold pressures on our firms and our people as we deal with coronavirus and that is why we have moved at pace to support the business community through the pandemic with a package worth in excess of £2 billion. “Today’s announcement of the extension of measures to prevent forfeiture for the non-payment of rent builds on that and is crucial in protecting businesses from eviction and securing jobs and livelihoods over the coming months. “We will continue to do all that we can to help them through these incredibly challenging times.”

The Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government, Hannah Blythyn said: