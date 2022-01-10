New Leadership Team Appointed at Leading Welsh Medical Devices Firm

Dacey Ltd trading as Orthotix has gone from strength to strength over the last decade.

Manufacturing class one orthopaedic medical devices under its own label, and exclusively distributing market leading global brands has seen the Cardiff-based business experience year on year growth from its inception in 2004.

Now employing over 20 staff and supplying NHS hospitals, healthcare businesses and directly to the public across the UK, the business is adopting a fresh-eyes approach with the formation of a new leadership team.

As part of a group-wide restructuring, a new leadership team has been introduced at Orthotix to empower key individuals so that they can directly influence business evolution and performance. With over 50 years of combined experience between them, Hayley, Julie and Vicky are well positioned to lead the business forward. Despite recent obstacles served up by a global pandemic coupled with Brexit and an array of supply chain issues, the new team maintain a positive outlook and are geared to extrapolate business growth from 2022.

Hayley Huntley (35) is one of three siblings who own business group – PTH Enterprises, which includes Orthotix, Dacey Orthotic Solutions, Ace Feet In Motion & The Healthcare Hub. Hayley has worked in nearly every aspect of Orthotix. She started off in Customer Services before hitting the road as a Sales Representative and later becoming General Manager. After a couple of years shadowing older brother Paul Cooper, she now steps up to take over the role of Managing Director, enabling Paul to commence his tenure as Group CEO.

Julie Tait (47) Is the longest serving employee in the Orthotix team. Now within touching distance of 25 years’ service, Julie is uniquely positioned in that she has worked under all three generations of family ownership. After graduating university with a BA Hons in Art History she joined sister company Dacey Ltd as an Administrative Assistant. Julie has been integral in the day-to-day running of Orthotix and her recent promotion to General Manager will see her oversee all major business to business accounts, all import and export as well as general staffing.

Vicky Ellis (35) joined the business as an Office Junior when she was just 18 years old. Throughout her 16 years’ service she has been instrumental in delivering unrivalled Customer Service which has been the bedrock for Orthotix’s success to date. Vicky has seen the business expand from its humble beginnings in a garage on a Merthyr Industrial estate to a multimillion-pound operation, now in a 25,000Sqft facility in the centre of Cardiff. In her new role as Operations Manager, she’ll oversee all online platforms, NHS trade accounts, and the co-ordination of a private clinic.

The new team which is also bolstered by the additional appointment of a Clinical Director – Chris Law, will collectively run Orthotix and be responsible for evolving all facets of the business, including everything from workplace culture to net zero carbon pledge.

Group CEO, Paul Cooper says:

“Hayley has worked alongside me for the last few years and knows the orthotic industry inside out. She possesses real drive and dogged determination which are key to turning ideas into profitable actions. In the mid-long term, I’m excited to see which direction she and her new team will progress Orthotix. In the short term, I have every faith that she’ll lead from the front and continue to deliver the ambitious growth plan that we’ve set in motion together.”

Hayley Huntley, Managing Director says: