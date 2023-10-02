New Initiative to Win Business and Investment for Wales

Leading figures in Welsh business, politics and media are launching a new company which offers a unique approach to making the winning pitch to bring new contracts, clients and investment to Wales.

Pitch&Co is an innovative joint venture that will bring the best and most experienced people in their fields together to advise and support companies to succeed in the difficult and challenging UK and global economic climate.

The consultants who have joined forces are prominent figures skilled in the arts of developing and making a pitch. They include former First Minister of Wales Carwyn Jones, leading business consultant and business growth expert Heather Anstey-Myers, media professionals Martyn Ingram, Gareth Jones and a range of education and media professionals to call on.

“Our innovative approach – interrogate, story, pitch (ISP) – guides our clients and partners through a clear and focussed process to their successful pitch, which have already. proved hugely valuable to our clients”, commented Heather Anstey-Myers.

“As the Welsh economy and businesses face a difficult year, Pitch&Co believes that it has never been more important to ensure that your pitch and story is clear and compelling.