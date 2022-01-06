New HR Director Appointed at New Directions as Growth Continues Across the Group

New HR Director Appointed at New Directions as Growth Continues Across the Group

The New Directions Group has appointed a new HR Director as growth in demand for its services continues to drive expansion.

Genevieve Nock will take a strategic HR lead at the award-winning group of companies, further investing in its people and teams to add even more value to the services it provides.

The New Directions Group comprises of New Directions Education, New Directions Pharmacy, New Directions Social Care, ND Care & Support and Checks Direct. It provides specialist recruitment and training support within Education, Pharmacy and Social Care, delivers specialist Domiciliary Care to individuals and their families, as well as offering an effective online management system for employee checks to organisations UK-wide.

Genevieve, who brings more than two decades of HR experience to the role, said she’s looking forward to developing a group-wide HR approach that continues to underpin the group’s wider business strategy, through the support and development of all employees.

“New Directions already has some of the best people in the business working across a number of different sectors and I’m really looking forward to building on this and continuing to do the best by our employees. The current recruitment climate is very competitive, so it’s more important than ever that we continue to attract, develop and retain talented people,” Genevieve said.

A senior HR professional with board level experience, Genevieve was previously Director of People and Business Services within the recruitment industry for over 15 years, and has worked across a number of sectors, including retail and business process outsourcing.

At New Directions, Genevieve will work to implement effective practices across the board in a role encompassing all aspects of HR including employee relations, learning and development, reward and recognition, employee engagement, and recruitment and retention.

Bethan Schuchardt, Finance and Operations Director at New Directions, said:

“We’re absolutely delighted to welcome Genevieve to her new role as HR Director. It’s clear to see that she is a highly motivated individual, with great integrity and a passion for developing and valuing a workforce that we can continue to be proud of. “We’re a people-centric business and our biggest asset is our people, so we’re really looking forward, with the guidance and support of Genevieve, to further investing in our current and future colleagues across the New Directions Group.”

Established in 1994 and with its headquarters in Wales, New Directions is a leading group of award-winning companies whose purpose is to support and safeguard the communities it works with across the UK.