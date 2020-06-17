New Homes in Cardiff to be Released for Sale

New Homes in Cardiff to be Released for Sale

New homes at a development within Cardiff’s Plasdŵr neighbourhood are set to be released for sale this summer.

Bellway is building 120 homes at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, part of the first phase of this new community to the north west of the city.

The Bellway development will include a range of two, three and four-bedroom homes on a 13.47-acre site to the north of Llantrisant Road. It is part of the first phase of 630 homes which is also set to include a 420-place primary school.

Described as Cardiff’s 21st Century garden city, the wider Plasdŵr development spans more than 900 acres and will eventually comprise around 7,000 new homes, along with a secondary school, four primary schools, health centres, shops and offices, pubs and restaurants, leisure centres with around 40% green space including playing fields, play areas, parks and woodland.

Bellway was confirmed as the second residential developer at Plasdŵr in July 2018 and construction work on site began early last year.

Daniel Shone, Sales Manager for Bellway Wales, said:

“We are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale at Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr, and are proud to be playing a key role in the creation of this sustainable new community in Cardiff. “We’re building a wide choice of homes here that will meet the needs of local people in a range of circumstances. From families and first-time buyers to commuters, Rhiwlas at Plasdŵr will give home-hunters of all types a peaceful yet thriving and well-connected place to live. “With 400 acres of open space planned within the neighbourhood, there’s a really great lifestyle on offer here. “And as well as benefitting from a plethora of facilities planned within the neighbourhood, residents will be just four miles from the shops, restaurants, bars, museums, galleries and attractions of the capital – and of course, it’s perfect for those commuting into the city. “I’d advise anyone interested in finding out more about the development to sign up online to receive the latest updates as they become available.”

More information can be found at bellway.co.uk.