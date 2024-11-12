New Head of Property Auctions Business

Property sales and lettings business Paul Fosh Auctions is looking to boost growth with a new appointment.

Ollie Griffiths has joined the Newport headquartered firm as head of auctions.

Paul Fosh, owner and founder of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“We are absolutely thrilled to have been able to appoint someone of Ollie’s calibre, knowledge and stature, to this key new position within the business. “Ollie’s solid experience and exposure in the property business over twenty years provides us with a solid foundation on which to build the next chapter of growth for Paul Fosh Auctions and Lettings.”

Ollie started as a sales negotiator in 2005 with Countrywide and worked his way up to sales manager, managing two offices in Cardiff Bay.

He was then invited to run Taylors Countrywide’s flagship office in Bradley Stoke, Bristol.

Ollie said:

“After seven years working for Countrywide, I moved to South West London, where I ran two offices in Battersea and Clapham for Spicerhaart. “I was then head-hunted by Jackson Stops to run their Richmond-Upon – Thames office as Director of Sales, which I oversaw for seven years, selling some of London's finest real estate. “I moved back to Cardiff six years ago where I set up a brand-new agency in Cardiff as Director for NEXA estate agents after which I was approached by Paul to come to head up auctions here at Paul Fosh Auctions. “I had been working for myself, sourcing and selling off market investments across Cardiff and South Wales. I have had the privilege of building a large network of clients that I worked with over that time. “I am so excited to have started as Head of Auctions at Paul Fosh, it is an honour to have been picked to oversee such a well-established brand. I am confident that my experience in running large offices and building successful teams, will stand me in good stead to develop an already successful and well recognised auction house in Wales.”

