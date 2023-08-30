Showcasing the Best of Welsh Business

DEFAULT GROUP

New Food Court for Cardiff Bay Hotspot Sees Development Bank Support

Cwrt Bwyd Newydd ar Gyfer Lloliad Poblogaidd Bae Caerdydd yn Cael Cefnogaeth y Banc Datblygu

A - Home Page B - Original Content Finance & Investment
SHARE
,

Gymraeg

The Development Bank of Wales has backed investment by leading Welsh events brand Depot into a major Cardiff Bay site, converting the former Doctor Who Museum off Roath Lock into a new food court and leisure space.

The Development Bank invested a six-figure investment from the Wales Flexible Investment Fund into the renovation and refit of the site, with Depot also making a major investment into the site’s redevelopment.

The new Tiger Yard contains 25 purpose-built containers hosting bars and kitchens, along with space for a total of 1,000 visitors – including three covered dining areas.

The new site will compliment Depot’s existing premises on Curran Embankment, a warehouse-based flexible events space which hosts pop-up food and drink venues.

(Front) Peter Cro and Nicholas Saunders, Depot; (back) Daniel Kinsey and Kelly Jones, Development Bank of Wales

As well as hosting events at their fixed sites, Depot also run popular Bingo Lingo and other corporate events for major partners throughout Wales.

Nicholas Saunders, Director at Depot said:

“We’re delighted to have worked with the Development Bank of Wales in opening and launching the new site. We’ve had some real successes with our site on Curran Embankment and been able to host events for some really exciting clients, and we look forward to being able to do something a little different at Tiger Yard.

“Getting this investment from the Development Bank meant we could start work on refurbishing quickly, which in turn meant we could get everything set-up for space-holders as soon as possible.”

Kelly Jones, Portfolio Executive with the Development Bank of Wales, said:

“We’re so glad to have supported Depot with this. They’re a really strong player in the events scene in Cardiff and they have a fantastic profile as a business. We’re proud to have backed them on their growth journey and look forward to seeing what they do next.”

The Wales Flexible Investment Fund offers investment for deals between £25,000 and £10 million, with loans, mezzanine finance and equity investment available.

For more information visit www.developmentbank.wales.

SHARE

The Development Bank of Wales funds businesses that they think will benefit Wales and its people. The ones that will create ripples of growth- those that are more than a good business model or a great idea. They finance responsible businesses – those with a strong social, ethical and environmental standards, as well as real commercial promise.

By providing sustainable, effective finance where options have seemed limited, they bring ambitions to life and fuel possibilities for people, businesses and communities in Wales and beyond.

The Development Bank’s ‘big picture’ view means it can often help with debt and equity finance when options seem limited, doing whatever it takes to make a positive difference, bringing together the right people and working collaboratively to find a way to make things happen for Welsh businesses and for Wales.

Its teams are embedded in local communities, working out of regional offices that give customers direct access to key decision-makers and signposted avenues of support. They understand what’s happening in Wales’ villages, towns and cities – the challenges and the opportunities. They see the potential for business growth as a catalyst for enhancing lives and communities in Wales and beyond.

For more information, visit the Development Bank website at www.developmentbank.wales to find out more.
 

Related Articles

Development Bank of Wales

 

Business News Wales