New Finance Director for Leading Housebuilder

Persimmon Homes East Wales and Persimmon Direct have appointed a new Finance Director.

Nick Jones joins the five-star builder after 11 years at ISG Construction Ltd, where he carried out several different appointments as Finance Director. Nick brings a wealth of experience with over 30 years in major construction projects across all regions and sectors within the UK.

Persimmon East Wales is responsible for delivery quality new homes across numerous sites from Ebbw Vale to Cardiff, while Persimmon Direct is a groundworks-arm operating across Persimmon-led sites in Wales.

Nick will be responsible for ensuring that the businesses produce timely and accurate financial information, driving sustainable growth and aiding both businesses with improvements across all metrics.

Commenting on his appointment, Nick said:

“It is an exciting time for Persimmon as we continue to deliver on our industry-leading financial ambitions and high-quality homes for local people across South Wales. “So, I am delighted to be joining the business and look forward to working with the teams to build on their strong progress at both Persimmon Direct and the East Wales region.”

Jon Knowles, Persimmon’s Regional Finance Director for Central and Wales, added: