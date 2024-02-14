New Executive Hire for Award-winning Welsh Corporate Finance Team

Cardiff-based Lexington Corporate Finance has appointed a new executive to its team, following a 2023 that saw the firm advise on more than £200 million worth of deals.

Kevin Kong, who hails from New Zealand, joins the team as an Executive. His previous experience includes roles at Deloitte, where he worked on transaction services engagements advising large listed and large private equity backed clients. Earlier in his career, Kevin also completed a secondment to Xero, the international technology company that provides cloud-based accounting software for businesses.

Mr Kong’s appointment boosts Lexington’s headcount to 14 and marks the firm’s first hire of the new year.

Gary Partridge, Managing Director of Lexington Corporate Finance, said:

“We were really impressed with Kevin’s experience, ambition and eagerness to grow and develop his career within the corporate finance sector. “We believe he is a perfect fit for Lexington, bringing with him energy and experience that fits seamlessly into our growth strategy.”

The appointment comes off the back of a successful 2023 for Lexington, which saw the firm join Eaton Square – an international network of corporate finance advisors and win a host of industry awards.

Mr Kong, who graduated from the University of Auckland with a degree in Accountancy and Law, added:

“Lexington is a leading corporate finance specialist and is growing rapidly, so I am very excited to be joining the team at this time.

“Joining the firm was a natural choice for me as corporate finance aligns with my career goals, and I was met with a warm welcome from an enthusiastic team. Having been born and raised in China and lived in New Zealand for 15 years, I will hopefully bring a fresh international perspective to the team.

“My experience of working on deals in the TMT sector will prove invaluable in my new role, and I look forward to working with and learning from my talented colleagues over the coming years.”