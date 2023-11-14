New Economic Figures Show Amazon’s £1.8bn Investment in Wales

According to new figures released recently, Amazon has invested more than £1.8 billion in Wales since 2010.

The figures are taken from the latest Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub, which reveals the company’s regional investments across the UK since 2010.

The annual Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub features data on the level of economic activity supported by Amazon’s investments, the number of jobs Amazon has created regionally, the number of local, independent small businesses supported by Amazon and the export sales achieved by businesses in Wales who sell products on Amazon.

The Wales section on this interactive map details Amazon’s investments and export sales figures for small and medium businesses in the area.

Here are the key facts and figures for Wales, along with a quote on the report from the general manager of the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over £1.8 billion in Wales.

This investment led to the production of goods and services that contributed an estimated £1.7 billion to the region's GDP since 2010.

To date, Amazon has created around 2,000 full and part-time jobs in Wales.

More than 130 people in Wales have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010.

In Wales, there are more than 2,500 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.

Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded around £100 million of export sales in 2022.

“Wales has been a fantastic home to Amazon since we first opened our doors here, and we’re proud to continue positively impacting the regional economy through investments, creating jobs and supporting the growth of small businesses,” said Dan Boulger, General Manager at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Swansea. “Alongside supporting local businesses and creating jobs, training and development opportunities for our team, we’re also pleased to continue our support of the Welsh community. In 2023, our team in Swansea has supported a wide range of organisations including Terrence Higgins Trust, Hafod Primary School and Emmaus South Wales through donations and volunteering. This support of our community is something we’re looking forward to continuing over the coming weeks and months.”

More details about Amazon’s economic impact in the UK can be found here – https://impact.aboutamazon.co.uk/