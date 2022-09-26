New Director of Trade Appointed at at Chambers Wales

Drew Flowers has been appointed as Director of Trade at Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid.

Drew’s impressive career has seen her rise from an apprenticeship to working in managerial and directorship roles in the freight and logistics industries in South Wales for over a decade.

After spearheading the Brexit transition for an independent, multi-modal logistics provider with franchise bases throughout the UK, Drew turned to consultancy, using her experience and knowledge of all aspects of international trade to support the manufacturing sector.

Drew will now lead the Chamber’s trade team which curates end-to-end supply chain connectivity, connects businesses with new markets and keeps firms informed regarding compliance and changes to trade processes.

Drew Flowers said:

“I am so excited to be putting my experience into action in this role to connect Chamber members with opportunities to grow nationally and internationally, and to go the extra mile to promote the best of Welsh business to the world.”

Paul Slevin, Executive Chair of Chambers Wales South East, South West and Mid, said: