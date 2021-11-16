New Digital Platforms Showcase Wales’ Creative Talent to the World

A new one-stop-shop for stock film footage and photography of Wales has been launched to showcase the country’s best creative talent to customers around the globe.

Aberystwyth-based Cymru Creative Group has created two digital platforms to promote and sell the services of talented Welsh film makers and photographers.

The new venture was launched at the Mid Wales Tourism and Hospitality Conference at The Metropole Hotel, Llandrindod Wells last week.

CymruStock – https://cymrustock.co.uk/ – offers Welsh stock film, footage and production services which link broadcasters, advertising, marketing companies and businesses in any sector, especially tourism, to the best content creators covering the whole of Wales.

Customers seeking bespoke filming or photographic services for a specific project in Wales can contact CymruStock with their brief which is then passed on to content creators.

A customer has the option of either dealing directly with the content creators or a dedicated CymruStock project manager, who can also provide complementary creative, technical and marketing services.

“CymruStock is the first collaborative stock film, photography and production hub where customers can harness the power and beauty of Wales in their marketing, production, advertising and social media,” said Charles Symons from Cymru Creative Group. “Our hugely talented network of creatives across Wales work with customers at both local and national level. We provide creative advice, editing services and specific filming, and we are happy discuss future projects.”

CymruPrint – https://cymruprint.co.uk/ – is an e-commerce digital gallery which enables Welsh photographers to showcase and sell their photography, art and illustrations to a worldwide audience.

If customers are unable to find the print they want in the gallery, they can email [email protected] and CymruPrint will, wherever possible, source the required image from its photographers.

Both digital platforms have access to some of the top film makers, videographers and photographers in Wales who have their own profile and biography at CymruStock and CymruPrint.

“Our mission is to provide Welsh creatives with a digitally level playing field to be heard, seen and engage in commerce in a hugely competitive world dominated by commercial giants,” explained Charles. “It’s the first time Welsh creatives have had quality digital platforms of this type to showcase and sell their services and we are delighted with the interest that is being generated at this early stage of development. “We already have more than 1,000 images stored on CymruPrint and are inviting other talented photographers to join to ensure that every part of Wales is covered

We can also give customers professional advice on how our assets could be used to the best effect.

“The potential for Cymru Creative Group is huge and we already have ideas for developing other platforms to showcase and sell specific services. The model is perfect for franchising to other countries.”

Working with business partners Jamie Walker and Neil Ferguson, Charles has harnessed their detailed knowledge of digital media to develop Cymru Creative Group.

It is a natural extension of his work as managing director of AMP Digital Services in Aberystwyth, which creates and delivers full service content, branding and marketing solutions from conception to production for clients across the UK.

The company specialises in video and film production, music video production, aerial photography and video, CGI creation, website build, augmented reality, strategic marketing, insight​ brand strategy, development design, art direction print, digital advertising and social media marketing.

CymruStock has received a grant from Ceredigion Council via the Welsh Government funded Arfor Innovation Fund. The fund is designed to pilot innovative approaches in promoting entrepreneurship, business growth, community resilience and the Welsh language in the Arfor region of West Wales.