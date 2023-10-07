New Copr Bay Contractor Appointed In

A new contractor has been appointed to complete unfinished work at Swansea’s Copr Bay district.

Swansea Council’s appointment of Willmott Dixon follows the original contactor for the scheme – Buckingham Group Ltd – going into administration.

The financial arrangements put in place by the council means it’s not envisaged there will be any extra costs to the authority or council taxpayers. Willmott Dixon will be looking to hire supply chain partners shortly, with as many as possible recruited locally.

The Copr Bay scheme stretches from the area of the former St David’s Shopping Centre and across the new bridge over Oystermouth Road to Swansea Arena and the coastal park.

The majority of the scheme has been complete and open since spring last year, so it’s business as usual at Swansea Arena, the Copr Bay south car park, the coastal park, the Green Room Bar and Kitchen, and the residential unit on the north side of Oystermouth Road.

The unfinished work includes the car park on the north side of Oystermouth Road and some other snagging works on site. Work on that car park is now expected to be finished in spring next year, with snagging works to be addressed as soon as possible.

The St David’s multi-storey car park – which is earmarked for demolition – will remain open in the meantime.

A Swansea Council spokesperson said:

“The Copr Bay district is at the heart of Swansea’s on-going regeneration of the city centre. “When our contractors Buckingham recently went into administration, we had to act quickly to protect the council’s position and to complete the unfinished work. “We’re delighted to appoint Wilmott Dixon, one of the country’s leading specialists, to manage the construction and ensure the unfinished work is completed as soon as possible. “The snagging works will now be finished as soon as possible, and work to finish the car park is anticipated for completion in the spring of 2024. “The financial arrangements we have in place mean we don’t envisage these works leading to extra costs for the council or the taxpayer.”

Neal Stephens, Managing Director for Willmott Dixon Wales and West, said:

“It is sad to see Buckingham Group and their supply chain partners go through such a difficult period. “We have extensive experience of working in the local area and are pleased to work with Swansea Council to bring this fantastic development to a fitting conclusion.”

Willmott Dixon will soon be establishing a presence on site.