New Chair for the Bevan Foundation

The Bevan Foundation, Wales’ most influential think tank, has announced that Gavin Thompson will be the new chair of its board of Trustees. Gavin is regional editor Wales at local news publisher Newsquest, a role that includes being editor of the South Wales Argus, a daily newspaper and online news platform based in Newport, and other titles.

Gavin takes over from Vivienne Sugar, who has stepped down after more than eight years at the helm.

Gavin brings a wealth of expertise to the Bevan Foundation, in particular 20 years’ experience in the news industry, starting as a reporter and working his way up to become an editor.

Gavin said:

The problems that the foundation tackles are faced by many people in the communities our newspapers serve, so this voluntary role feels a good fit with my day job as editor of trusted local news titles. Our local publications stand up for people without a voice and seek to work cross-party to make our communities better. That matches the foundation’s non-party political approach and mission to find practical solutions to improve people’s lives in Wales.

As chair, Gavin will work with the Bevan Foundation’s other trustees, its chief executive Dr Victoria Winckler and the staff team to take the charity forward over the next four years.

Gavin said: