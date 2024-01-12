New Chair for R3 in Wales

Bristol-based turnaround and restructuring expert Tim Sloggett has been appointed as the new South West and Wales chair of R3, the UK’s insolvency and restructuring trade body.

Tim, who is a Managing Director in the Financial Advisory team at independent advisory firm Quantuma, takes over as chair from Charlotte May, Associate Director for the South West and Wales at Manolete.

In his new role, Tim will work with R3 to plan and deliver events and conferences for its members in the South West and Wales, and support the representation work it carries out on the profession’s behalf.

Tim said:

“I am delighted to take on the role of Chair of R3 in the South West and Wales. R3 has been a tremendous source of support, training, and networking opportunities for me over the years, and want to ensure these same opportunities continue to be available to insolvency and restructuring professionals across the South West and Wales. “The previous chairs have done fantastic work creating a strong network for professionals at every stage of their careers, and I aim to build upon this, ensuring R3 remains a cornerstone for anyone working in insolvency and restructuring in the South West and Wales.”

Tim added:

“Having experienced the impact of a family business failing when I was a child, I am passionate about helping businesses to avoid closure.” “The restructuring profession does a huge amount of great work helping businesses. As the work we do that avoids insolvency is confidential, people don’t see this side of what we do and only see the reported insolvencies in the media. Early engagement with professionals is vital to avoiding closure and I want to ensure that directors in the South West and Wales are as well-informed as possible about the help that is available. “I also want to ensure that the profession continues to attract and develop talent, so that businesses will continue to have access to high quality support and solutions in the future.”

