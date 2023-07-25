New Business Breakfast Launched in the Vale of Glamorgan

Bro Radio, the Vale of Glamorgan’s local radio station, is teaming up with Tramshed Tech, flexible workspace provider and business incubator, to introduce a new networking opportunity for local businesses.

The launch of a monthly ‘Business Breakfast’ aims to foster collaboration, connectivity and community amongst local entrepreneurs.

Business Breakfast’s will take place on the third Wednesday of each month between 8am and 10am, starting 20th September 2023 at Tramshed Tech, Goodsheds in Barry.

Tramshed Tech based in Goodsheds boasts an open planned coworking space, meeting rooms, event space and flexi offices available to rent, as well as a range of award-winning business support programmes. Attendees of the Business Breakfast can expect a relaxed networking environment, continental breakfast and a 50% off coworking pass for the day for those wanting to stay and work for the day.

Beverley Chilcott, Sales and Finance Officer at Bro Radio, expressed her enthusiasm about this new venture, stating,

“I’m delighted to collaborate with Tramshed Tech in delivering this exciting business networking opportunity.” “Bro Radio has thrived through community engagement, and this initiative presents a fantastic platform for Vale of Glamorgan businesses to meet, support, and grow together.”

Catrin Morgan, Community Executive at Tramshed Tech Goodsheds, added,

“This is a really exciting opportunity for businesses and individuals in Bro Morgannwg to get together and create a thriving community where we help one another.” “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate with Bro Radio, which I grew up listening to, and now can work with and support, as well as see the Vale business community grow within Tramshed Tech Goodsheds. “

To secure your spot, book in advance here.